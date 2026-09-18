Rugby-South Africa to face Fiji in final 2027 Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 11:12 IST
Rugby-South Africa to face Fiji in final 2027 Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture

South Africa will take ​on Fiji at the ​Central Coast Stadium ‌north of ​Sydney in a final warm-up fixture ahead of the 2027 Rugby World ‌Cup, officials said on Friday. The Springboks, who are chasing a third straight World Cup title, will play the Fijians on ‌September 18 next year before their tournament opener ‌against Italy in Adelaide on October 3.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said Fiji would present a tough test for his side. “They are one ⁠of the ​top 10 ⁠ranked teams in the world, and they are a physical and ⁠talented side who will undoubtedly want to take full advantage ​of the match, similarly to us, before the Rugby ⁠World Cup kicks off,” he added.

South Africa and Fiji have met on ⁠three ​previous occasions with the Springboks winning all three. Their last meeting was at the 2011 World Cup. The ⁠Springboks also have Georgia and Romania in Pool B at ⁠the World ⁠Cup, while Fiji open their campaign against Spain in Newcastle and later meet Canada ‌and ‌Argentina.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
3
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
4
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?

Ageing Without Security: Why Developing Countries Must Rethink Jobs, Pensions and Skills

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026