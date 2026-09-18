China says it will monitor EU moves on Chinese auto industry closely

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 13:16 IST
China says it will monitor EU moves on Chinese auto industry closely

China ​will closely ​monitor EU action ‌regarding China's ​electric vehicle industry and take measures to ‌safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, its foreign ministry said on ‌Friday. The European Union has asked ‌China to voluntarily limit hybrid vehicles sales to around 15% of the EU ⁠market ​to ⁠prevent a trade war, the Financial Times reported ⁠on Thursday.

"We hope the EU will ​honour its commitments to market openness and ⁠free trade, abide by WTO rules, ⁠and ​provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from ⁠all countries," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo ⁠Jiakun ⁠said at a regular press conference.

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