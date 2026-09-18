China says it will monitor EU moves on Chinese auto industry closely
China will closely monitor EU action regarding China's electric vehicle industry and take measures to safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, its foreign ministry said on Friday. The European Union has asked China to voluntarily limit hybrid vehicles sales to around 15% of the EU market to prevent a trade war, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
"We hope the EU will honour its commitments to market openness and free trade, abide by WTO rules, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference.