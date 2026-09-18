EXPLAINER-Tata Group's boardroom clash rocks India's most storied conglomerate

India's Tata Group, which owns Jaguar Land Rover and Air India, is facing its worst crisis in years, pitting ​the board of its holding company against its controlling charity arm and raising questions about the ​future of the 158-year-old conglomerate.

Here is an explainer on the complex dispute that ‌has embroiled ​the salt-to-aviation group, which has annual revenues of over $180 billion. WHAT IS THE TUSSLE ABOUT?

Tata Sons and its controlling charity arm, Tata Trusts, have been at odds for months over issues including a potential listing of Tata Sons, Air India's mounting losses and a planned exit of a minority shareholder. The board of Tata Sons, the group's holding company, reappointed Natarajan ‌Chandrasekaran as its chairman for another five years on Thursday, despite opposition from the head of Tata Trusts.

After the decision, Tata Trusts publicly protested against Chandrasekaran's reappointment, calling it in breach of internal rules, and also opposing any stock market listing of Tata Sons, warning it would "destroy" the character of a group majority-owned by charities. WHO RUNS POWERFUL TATA TRUSTS AND WHAT'S THE HISTORY?

Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons, and is led by Noel Tata, a member of the conglomerate's founding family. Dividends ‌received from the operating companies flow through the Trusts into public charity.

The Tatas are Parsis, descendants of Zoroastrians who fled Persia and are believed to have settled in western India from around the eighth century. Chandrasekaran is not from ‌the Tata family but joined the group in 1987.

IF TRUSTS ARE SO POWERFUL, WHY CAN'T THEY ASSERT THEIR DEMANDS? The Tata Trusts have problems of their own that are currently blunting their control over the conglomerate.

The Trusts are an umbrella of affiliated charities, and one of the two biggest - Sir Ratan Tata Trust - alone owns 23.6% of Tata Sons. A charity regulator has barred that trust from convening its trustees in a dispute over how they were appointed, leaving it unable to take decisions. On the face of it, the charity arm's 66% stake would let it override almost any ⁠decision of Tata ​Sons. But the regulatory bar means it cannot hold a ⁠meeting, and so cannot push its agenda for now.

HOW BIG IS THE TATA GROUP AND WHO ARE ITS CLIENTS? Tata Group was founded in 1868 and operates in more than 100 countries across six continents.

Tata Sons controls more than 30 Tata companies including IT services firm Tata Consultancy ⁠Services, Tata Motors and one of the world's oldest steelmakers, Tata Steel . It counts Apple and Tesla among its clients, and Starbucks as its partner. Tata companies generated combined revenue of $185 billion in the last financial year. Its 26 listed companies had a combined market capitalisation of $277 ​billion as of March 31, 2026, Tata's website says.

Each of these businesses runs with an independent board and management. WHAT IS THE CHARITY ARM'S VIEW AND DISCONNECT WITH THE TATA SONS BOARD?

Tata Trusts has argued that ⁠a chairman's appointment and any decision on listing at Tata Sons required the vote of both Trusts nominees on the board - Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, the other key player in the saga. Noel Tata disagreed with the chairman's reappointment, but Srinivasan did not - showing divisions within Trusts nominees.

Noel Tata is arguing ⁠the ​reappointment is illegal as the two trustee votes diverged. The Tata Sons view is there is nothing wrong as the reappointment was done through a majority vote. WHY IS A PUBLIC LISTING SUCH A BIG STICKING POINT?

The dispute comes days after the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons' request for an exemption from rules that would require it to list. The Tata Sons board is agreeable to a stock market listing, it decided during Thursday's board meeting, but ⁠Noel Tata is not.

In a statement late on Thursday, Tata Trusts said the holding company must explore alternatives, arguing the Tata operating structure was unique as its majority shareholder is a charity, and a "listing will destroy its character and ⁠strike at the heart of this principle." Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the ⁠second-largest shareholder in Tata Sons, backed a potential listing of the holding company. The group is headed by Shapoor Mistry, whose sister is married to Noel Tata.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW? Legal experts say Tata Trusts can approach a court to seek overturning the reappointment of the Tata Sons chairman and the board's decision to consider a stock market listing, despite the opposition ‌of the majority shareholder.

Tata Trusts could also ‌use an upcoming annual general meeting of Tata Sons in December to block Chandrasekaran's reappointment, but they first need to ​resolve their internal disputes. (Editing by Aditya Kalra and Raju Gopalakrishnan)