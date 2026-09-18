UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment Good Friday Agreement

Britain's ​Prime ‌Minister Andy Burnham ​and Irish premier Micheal ‌Martin on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the ‌Good Friday Agreement, Downing Street ‌said in a statement issued after the two leaders ⁠met ​in ⁠Manchester.

The comments come after U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump raised the ​question of Irish unification ⁠up the political agenda ⁠during a ​visit to Ireland last week, saying ⁠he would love to ⁠see Ireland ⁠and Northern Ireland unified.