UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment Good Friday Agreement
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Irish premier Micheal Martin on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Good Friday Agreement, Downing Street said in a statement issued after the two leaders met in Manchester.
The comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the question of Irish unification up the political agenda during a visit to Ireland last week, saying he would love to see Ireland and Northern Ireland unified.