Soccer-Barcelona's Lamine says he has experienced racism 'a thousand times'

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 18:26 IST
Soccer-Barcelona's Lamine says he has experienced racism 'a thousand times'

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal said he ​has experienced racism "a thousand times", ​with many people unaware that ‌their ​comments or behaviour are racist. The 19-year-old has been the target of racial abuse during his rapid rise ‌to prominence.

In October 2024, footage appeared to show Lamine, Raphinha and Ansu Fati being racially abused during Barcelona's match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The ‌Spanish Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia said in a bulletin published in ‌March that Lamine and Vinicius Jr were the most frequent targets of online racist abuse in Spain in the final quarter of 2025.

Asked by former Argentina international Jorge Valdano in ⁠an ​interview with Spanish ⁠broadcaster Movistar whether he had directly experienced racism, Lamine said: "A thousand times. "People are indirectly racist ⁠toward you, but maybe don't realise it. There are a lot of comments or ​looks that are racist and they don't even notice.

"If someone calls me ⁠Black, it’s not going to bother me at all, ultimately I'm Black, I'm not any ⁠other ​colour. Another thing is whether it's good or bad, whether they're saying it to offend me. "But if I’m playing a match and they ⁠paid for a ticket to see me, I’m not going to get angry just ⁠because they ⁠disrespected me."

LaLiga has stepped up efforts to combat racist abuse in stadiums following a number of high-profile incidents in ‌Spanish football ‌in recent years.

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