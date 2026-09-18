Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pentagon to proceed with controversial testosterone testing after pause

The Pentagon is reinstituting a mandatory testing program for testosterone deficiency among US service members age 30 and older, a spokesperson said on Thursday, bringing back a program that many medical experts have described as unnecessary and potentially harmful. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has promoted the use of testosterone to improve military readiness, first announced the screening ​mandate in July.

Anthropic to fold Claude AI features into one interface, launches document tools

Anthropic said on Wednesday it is combining the chat and Cowork features of its Claude AI assistant into a single interface and launching new document and presentation tools. The company will also integrate its visual ​work tool, Claude Design, into the main interface, with the changes coming after users said they were frustrated by having to choose the right tool for each task, it said.

Researchers find genetic ‌answer to lung cancer ​in those who never smoked

Today we feature an important genetic discovery that could help identify never-smokers at high risk of developing lung cancer. We also report on a study that aimed to make a common gynecological procedure less painful. GENE VARIANT HELPS PREDICT LUNG CANCER IN NON-SMOKERS

AstraZeneca-Daiichi breast cancer drug cleared for NHS use in England

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo said on Thursday their breast cancer treatment Enhertu has been approved for use in England's state-run healthcare system, expanding access to a drug that has been available in Scotland since 2023. The companies said they will now seek approval for access from health bodies in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Ebola outbreak in Congo is still serious, African health body says

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is still serious, with data indicating gaps in infection prevention and control, Africa's top public health agency said on Thursday. On Saturday, Congo Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba said there were "encouraging signs" in the fight against Ebola since "the peak reached ‌in mid-August", and that transmission "has been gradually slowing down".

Xenon pauses new enrollment in depression drug trials over side-effect concerns

Xenon Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has temporarily paused enrolling new patients in clinical studies testing its experimental drug for major and bipolar depression, following reports of mental and nervous system-related side effects. Shares of the drug developer tumbled more than 25% in after-hours trading.

Exclusive-US weighs allowing most pharma licensing deals with China, sources say

The US is working on rules for pharmaceutical companies investing in China that would likely preserve their ability to strike most licensing deals for Chinese drugs, according to three people who have been briefed on the process. That would mark a departure from the Trump administration's tightening of business with China for other industries under new national security legislation, and would be looser than restrictions sought by some lawmakers.

Frankfurt reports third malaria death in airport-linked outbreak

A third person has died from malaria around Frankfurt Airport in what German officials have described as an extremely rare air-traffic-related outbreak of the tropical disease. In a statement on Thursday, the city of Frankfurt said one of two infected residents of the Schwanheim district north of the airport had died in the care of the city's university hospital.

US pharmacy chain Walgreens plans tech centre in India's Chennai, expected to create 250 jobs

US-based pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to establish a new Global Capability ‌Centre (GCC) in Chennai, the capital of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. A pact with Walgreens India is expected to create more than 250 jobs in its first year, the statement said.

US Health Secretary Kennedy Jr. adds eight new members to key health committee

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday named eight new members to the advisory panel that decides which preventive medical care, such as routine cancer screening or HIV prevention, should be provided at no cost under health insurance plans. The Preventive Services Task Force, which typically holds three annual meetings and has 16 members, last met a year ago.

Novo, Orbis ‌sign up to $1.4 billion deal to develop oral drugs

Orbis Medicines said on Thursday it had signed a drug discovery and licensing agreement worth up to $1.4 billion with Novo Nordisk to develop oral therapies for cardiometabolic diseases, traditionally treated with injectable drugs. Here are the details:

US Senate panel sets hearing for Trump's FDA pick

The U.S. Senate health committee will hold a confirmation hearing next week for Dr. Heidi Overton, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the embattled Food and Drug Administration, the panel said on Thursday. The hearing will take place on September 24, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee said in a statement. Trump nominated Overton, a White House policy aide, in August, turning to an "America First" ally to steady an agency shaken by staff losses, low morale and fights over vaccines, the abortion pill and drug approvals.

Screwworm infests US horse before port reopens to Mexican livestock

The U.S. confirmed a case of New World screwworm in a horse in New Mexico on Thursday, as the federal government prepared to resume imports of Mexican livestock into the state after blocking trade in an attempt to keep out the flesh-eating parasite. Screwworm infested a horse in Grant County, New Mexico, in the southwest corner of the state near the Mexican border, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website. It was the state's second confirmed case since screwworm entered the U.S. from Mexico in June.

Drugmakers prepare for next phase of space pharmaceuticals as ISS retirement nears

As the International Space Station nears the end of its operational life, drugmakers are laying the groundwork for commercial pharmaceutical research and manufacturing in low Earth orbit, while working with ⁠regulators to establish rules for producing medicines in ​space. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology and space company executives told Reuters they are working to demonstrate that such manufacturing outside the bounds of Earth can be done reliably and inexpensively.

Dr Reddy's signs ⁠India distribution deal for Takeda's Qdenga dengue vaccine

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical to promote and distribute the Qdenga dengue vaccine in India. The deal comes months after India's drug regulator approved Qdenga for use in both children and adults, making it the first dengue vaccine cleared for the country.

Healthcare firm Ramsay Generale de Sante sees 2027 revenue rising by up to 3%

French healthcare provider Ramsay Generale de Sante expects its revenue to grow by 2% to 3% in 2027, with a stable core profit margin compared to 2026, it said ahead of its capital markets day on Thursday. The company expects its gross capital expenditure to average about 4% of revenue over fiscal years 2027 to 2029, it added in the press release.

US ⁠regulators urge more research on testosterone therapy for women as experts debate benefits, risks

US health regulators on Thursday called for more data on testosterone therapies for women, with FDA officials urging manufacturers to conduct studies that could support future approvals of female-specific products. US Food and Drug Administration officials said companies could potentially use data from testosterone products approved overseas, but would still need to satisfy US standards.

Tokyo court blocks Toho poison pill in test of anti-activist defences

A Tokyo court blocked on Friday drug wholesaler Toho Holdings' takeover defence against an activist shareholder, in a closely watched case as Japanese companies increasingly turn to 'poison pill' strategies against activist investors. The Tokyo District Court granted an injunction to Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners, Toho's largest shareholder, blocking ​the issue of warrants that would dilute the fund's stake if it raised its holding above 24%.

CVS Health's Aetna to streamline cancer treatment approvals

CVS Health's Aetna health insurance unit will cut back next year on the preapprovals it requires for treatment for cancer patients to only one medical prior authorization process early on, the company said on Thursday. Providers will get the insurer's go-ahead for care by submitting documentation showing a patient is receiving treatment for cancer rather than submitting separate approvals for its various components such as chemotherapy, radiation treatment, imaging and some immunotherapies.

Republican senator faults ⁠Trump vaccine policy for US measles deaths as panel weighs health nominees

The U.S. Senate health committee's Republican chairman on Wednesday blamed the approach toward vaccines taken by President Donald Trump's administration for recent measles deaths in Pennsylvania and pressed the president's pick for surgeon general to state plainly that vaccines do not cause autism. Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana physician who chairs the panel, delivered the critical opening statement as the nation grapples with its worst measles outbreak in more than 35 years. Cassidy said three people in Pennsylvania have died of measles, with a fourth death under review, because of misinformation and misguided policies.

Advent to invest $328.5 million in India's Yatharth Hospital for 24.9% stake

U.S.-based private equity firm Advent International said on Thursday it will invest 31.5 billion rupees ($328.53 million) in Yatharth Hospital for a 24.9% stake, sending shares of the Indian hospital ⁠operator to ​a record high. Shares rose as much as 8.6% to an all-time high of 1,067 rupees.

Zealand Pharma's short bowel syndrome drug wins backing from EU panel

Zealand Pharma received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommending approval of its drug candidate Zeydovio for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, the Danish company said on Friday. The positive opinion marks the first major advancement in short bowel syndrome treatment in Europe in more than a decade, the drugmaker added.

Scientists challenge US NIH grant screening as unconstitutional

A group of scientists filed a class-action lawsuit on Wednesday against the U.S. National Institutes of Health, alleging the agency is unconstitutionally screening research grants to suppress viewpoints the Trump administration disfavors on topics like diversity, gender identity and climate change. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, names NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and DOGE as defendants. It is backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Center for Science in the Public Interest and other groups.

Jana urges Cooper to replace CEO, explore asset sales after performance setbacks

Activist investor Jana Partners on Friday urged Cooper Companies to launch an external search for a new CEO and consider asset sales, arguing recent missteps have hurt investor confidence and weighed on the ⁠medical device maker's market value. Cooper had lowered its annual forecasts last week and ended a review of options for its CooperSurgical unit without a sale.

US plans Medicaid most-favored-nation pricing for some drugs in all states, Semafor reports

The Donald Trump administration is set to announce on Friday that all 50 states would see most-favored-nation pricing for certain drugs in Medicaid programs, Semafor reported, citing administration plans. President Trump will host the governors of South Dakota, Mississippi and Arkansas in the Oval Office "to tout work on lower drug prices," Semafor said.

Exclusive-Pennsylvania asks for CDC measles help amid Kennedy dispute

The Pennsylvania health department has requested emergency support ⁠from the US CDC as it grapples with one of the country's largest and most deadly measles outbreaks, though with certain terms, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. The request ⁠comes on condition that the federal agency recognize four measles-associated deaths reported by the state, raising the stakes in a dispute with the Trump administration.

WHO flags growing health workforce gap as workers and patients age

The World Health Organization warned on Friday of a gap in the medical workforce around the world in the 2030s, with a quarter of doctors set to retire in the next decade. "In many countries both our populations and health workers are ageing at the same time. This can intensify the projected global shortage of 11.1 million health workers by 2030," the WHO said in a statement accompanying a major report on workforce trends based on data from over 100 countries.

Ultragenyx sets $3.95 million price for rare disease gene therapy

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical said on Thursday it has set a U.S. list price of $3.95 million for its newly approved gene therapy Fayuvi, launching one of the world's most expensive drugs as a one-time treatment for a rare, fatal childhood disease. The U.S. ‌Food and Drug Administration approved Fayuvi for pediatric patients with Sanfilippo syndrome Type A, an inherited condition that progressively damages ‌the brain and nervous system.

Virbac confirms outlook as Supercharge platforms drive profit growth

French animal health company Virbac reported higher half-year core profit on Thursday with a recurring operating profit, excluding amortization of assets due to acquisitions, rising 6.8% to 144.2 million euros ($165.50 million), compared with 135.0 million euros a year earlier. Virbac confirmed its 2026 outlook at ​the upper end of its target range (5.5%-7.5%), with CEO Paul Martingell citing the "scaling power" of the group's Supercharge platforms and the successful integration of Thyronorm.