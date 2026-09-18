UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment to Good Friday Agreement

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 17:40 IST
UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment to Good Friday Agreement

Britain's ​Prime Minister Andy Burnham ‌and Irish ​leader Micheal Martin on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Good Friday Agreement, ‌Downing Street said in a statement issued after the two leaders met in Manchester.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement ended three decades ‌of violence between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland ‌and unionists who wanted Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK. "The two leaders began by reaffirming the close partnership between the UK and ⁠Ireland, as ​well as ⁠their shared commitment to upholding the Good Friday Agreement," a Downing Street spokeswoman ⁠said.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump raised the question ​of Irish unification up the political agenda during a visit ⁠to Ireland last week, saying he would love to see Ireland and Northern ⁠Ireland ​unified. Under the terms of the GFA, a referendum on unification can be held only at the discretion of ⁠the British government.

Trump's intervention followed Burnham saying a referendum on Northern ⁠Ireland leaving ⁠the UK was "off the table", which drew an angry response from leaders of Irish nationalist ‌party ‌Sinn Fein.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
3
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
4
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?

Ageing Without Security: Why Developing Countries Must Rethink Jobs, Pensions and Skills

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026