Swiss government concerned about Kremlin seizure of Nestle business in Russia

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 18:35 IST
Swiss government concerned about Kremlin seizure of Nestle business in Russia

The ​Swiss government ​said on Friday ‌it was ​concerned after the Kremlin said it was ‌seizing control of the foodmaker's business in Russia for "political reasons", adding it was working ‌to overturn the decision. The Swiss State ‌Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement is was "concerned about the forced administration of ⁠Nestle’s ​Russian operations, ⁠which was ordered by decree on September 17".

SECO ⁠and the Swiss foreign ministry have ​been working closely with Nestle on the ⁠issue for several weeks, and were providing support ⁠through ​diplomatic channels. "The goal of Switzerland’s support is to enable Nestle ⁠to present its position to the Russian authorities ⁠and ⁠to work toward having the forced administration revoked," SECO added.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
3
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
4
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026