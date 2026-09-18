Swiss government concerned about Kremlin seizure of Nestle business in Russia
The Swiss government said on Friday it was concerned after the Kremlin said it was seizing control of the foodmaker's business in Russia for "political reasons", adding it was working to overturn the decision. The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement is was "concerned about the forced administration of Nestle’s Russian operations, which was ordered by decree on September 17".
SECO and the Swiss foreign ministry have been working closely with Nestle on the issue for several weeks, and were providing support through diplomatic channels. "The goal of Switzerland’s support is to enable Nestle to present its position to the Russian authorities and to work toward having the forced administration revoked," SECO added.