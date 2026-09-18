Maersk orders 26 large container vessels
Danish shipping group Maersk said on Friday it had ordered 26 large container vessels as part of its ongoing fleet renewal program, with deliveries expected in 2029 and 2030.
Danish shipping group Maersk said on Friday it had ordered 26 large container vessels as part of its ongoing fleet renewal program, with deliveries expected in 2029 and 2030.
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