Iraq lifts restrictions on civilian use of western airspace

Iraq said on Friday it had returned ​restricted airspace in the western part ​of the country to civilian ‌authorities, ending ​limits that had been in place for military operations since 2016, the transport ministry said in a statement. The ministry said ‌all previously reserved zones stretching across western Iraq from north to south had been handed over to the authority responsible for airports and air navigation for use by civil aviation.

The move is ‌expected to give Iraqi aviation authorities more room to redesign flight routes, ease restrictions ‌on aircraft movement and improve the efficiency of airspace use. The restricted areas had been designated for military operations against Islamic State group in 2016 and 2017, when large parts of Iraq's western desert were used ⁠as bases ​for those operations.

"It has ⁠been officially confirmed by the airspace management team at the air operations center that the military air ⁠zones listed in the Iraqi aeronautical guide are no longer being used for military operations," Ehab Saad Karim, ​director of the General Company for Airports and Air Navigation Management, told a press ⁠conference. Karim said the decision followed years of technical and institutional work aimed at improving the efficiency and flow ⁠of air ​traffic.

Reopening the routes would boost revenue, improve the flow of civilian air traffic and support the national economy, he added. Transport Ministry spokesperson Hussein Ahmed told Reuters that the ⁠technical and regulatory steps would be completed by October 1.

The ministry said the lifting of restrictions ⁠linked to military zones ⁠was part of withdrawal procedures, as Iraq and the United States implement arrangements for the departure of remaining troops from the US-led ‌international coalition.