'Call Dangote, we need a board meeting': Nigerian refinery IPO sparks meme frenzy

A rush by Nigerians ‌to ​buy shares in Aliko Dangote's petroleum refinery is fuelling a wave of viral memes portraying even the smallest investors as newly minted captains of industry and personal advisers to Africa's richest man.

The refinery's ‌initial public offering — the continent's biggest ever — opened to retail investors on Monday. It allowed Nigerians to buy as few as 10 shares for $4, a low entry threshold that has helped turn the share sale into a cultural moment extending well beyond financial circles. "Please, who has ‌house for rent close to Dangote refinery in Lagos," one X user wrote. "I just bought Dangote IPO and I need to be ‌seeing whatever is happening in our company 24/7 starting from tomorrow."

Neither Dangote nor the underwriters have disclosed demand figures, but digital investment platforms suffered outages as people rushed to subscribe on the first day. The memes offer a glimpse into how ordinary Nigerians are engaging with what has been marketed as a "people's IPO".

'WE ARE TOGETHER ⁠IN THIS ​NOW' Rather than debating valuations or ⁠future earnings, many are embracing the symbolism of owning a stake in one of Africa's biggest industrial projects, joking that a modest investment has made them refinery co-owners, ⁠board members and business partners of Dangote himself.

One widely shared video shows a new shareholder complaining about the dirty state of a Dangote fuel tanker ​truck parked on the side of the road and its absent driver. "Dangote, we need a board meeting. We need ⁠to talk," the investor said.

Others posted mock Dangote Refinery ownership certificates, bearing their portraits with titles like "chief investment officer" or "co-founder and partner". Some memes show people pretending to check on ⁠refinery performance ​or video-call the billionaire owner to discuss "our refinery".

Popular comedian Sabinus has posted skits portraying new investors as overbearing owners demanding updates from refinery management moments after purchasing just a few dollars' worth of shares. "We are together in this now," one says in a clip, ⁠as he calls for an operational briefing, insisting investors deserved regular reports.

Other comedians and content creators have riffed on similar themes, depicting first-time ⁠shareholders directing refinery staff, approving business ⁠decisions and calling emergency meetings over minor issues. Behind the humour lies genuine enthusiasm for a landmark offer that could broaden participation in Nigeria's capital markets.

While most investors know their tiny stakes confer little influence, the ‌memes reflect a ‌rare moment when share ownership has captured the public imagination.