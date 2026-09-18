Denmark speeds up Ukraine aid package after Russian warship fires flares at helicopter

Denmark is speeding ​up a donation to Ukraine ​in response to ‌a recent ​incident in which a Russian warship fired flares towards a Danish military helicopter, narrowly ‌missing the aircraft, the Nordic country's government said on Friday. Denmark on Monday said a Russian frigate fired flares without warning at the ‌helicopter as it sought to photograph the ship in international ‌waters, while Moscow in response accused Denmark of carrying out dangerous manoeuvres near its vessel.

The new support package for Ukraine was worth an ⁠estimated 1.8 ​billion Danish ⁠crowns ($276 million) and will be used for air defences, the government said. "If the ⁠Russians think they can rattle us... then our response is to ​ramp up our support for Ukraine faster than we had ⁠intended," Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus told reporters after a meeting with parliamentarians.

Denmark ⁠has ​been among Ukraine's most vocal supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and is a leading provider of financial ⁠aid on a per-capita basis. "If anyone thinks they can pressure us ⁠to ⁠hold back on our support for Ukraine, they are mistaken," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.

($1 = 6.5228 ‌Danish ‌crowns)