EU Operation Aspides raised alert level of its ships after Houthi attacks, Kallas says

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 18:23 IST
EU Operation Aspides raised alert level of its ships after Houthi attacks, Kallas says

​The European ​Union's foreign policy ‌chief Kaja ​Kallas said on Friday the ‌EU naval mission in the Red Sea Operation Aspides has raised ‌the alert level of its ‌vessels after the situation in the area has worsened. "Houthi attacks on Saudi ⁠Arabia ​are ⁠unacceptable and sabotage the global economy," she ⁠said in a post on ​X.

She added that she had ⁠spoken with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince ⁠Faisal ​bin Farhan Al-Saud about diplomatic efforts to end the ⁠fighting in Yemen and restore ⁠freedom ⁠of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
3
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
4
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026