EU Operation Aspides raised alert level of its ships after Houthi attacks, Kallas says

​The European ​Union's foreign policy ‌chief Kaja ​Kallas said on Friday the ‌EU naval mission in the Red Sea Operation Aspides has raised ‌the alert level of its ‌vessels after the situation in the area has worsened. "Houthi attacks on Saudi ⁠Arabia ​are ⁠unacceptable and sabotage the global economy," she ⁠said in a post on ​X.

She added that she had ⁠spoken with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince ⁠Faisal ​bin Farhan Al-Saud about diplomatic efforts to end the ⁠fighting in Yemen and restore ⁠freedom ⁠of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.