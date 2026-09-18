Germany plans cut in energy tax to lower petrol prices, Bild reports
Germany's government plans to cut the energy tax on gasoline by €0.14 ($0.16) per litre, newspaper Bild reported on Friday.
In addition, Berlin is working on a gasoline price cap that would be contingent on the oil price and the government's plans are subject to talks with the heads of Germany's regional states, according to Bild. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Two sources familiar with the talks said that discussions are still ongoing, adding that funding is still an open issue. ($1 = 0.8725 euros)