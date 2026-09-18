Germany plans cut in energy tax to lower petrol prices, Bild reports

​Germany's government plans to cut the ‌energy tax on gasoline by €0.14 ($0.16) per litre, newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

In ‌addition, Berlin is working ‌on a gasoline price cap that would be contingent on the oil ⁠price ​and ⁠the government's plans are subject to talks ⁠with the heads of Germany's regional states, ​according to Bild. Reuters could not ⁠immediately verify the report.

Two sources ⁠familiar ​with the talks said that discussions are still ongoing, ⁠adding that funding is still an ⁠open ⁠issue. ($1 = 0.8725 euros)