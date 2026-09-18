Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Anthropic to fold Claude AI features into one interface, launches document tools

Anthropic said on Wednesday it is combining ​the chat and Cowork features of its Claude AI assistant into a single interface and launching new document ​and presentation tools. The company will also integrate its visual work tool, Claude Design, ‌into ​the main interface, with the changes coming after users said they were frustrated by having to choose the right tool for each task, it said.

Tooth study shows T. rex was warmblooded, with human-like temperature

Using chemical clues in Tyrannosaurus rex teeth, scientists have shown that this massive predator was warm-blooded — with a body temperature close to that of a person — in ‌a finding they said should prompt a fundamental change in the perception of the celebrity dinosaur. The chemical makeup of the enamel in three T. rex teeth unearthed in Montana indicated that the dinosaur had a body temperature of 97.3 degrees Fahrenheit (36.3 degrees Celsius), plus or minus 4.5 F (2.5 C), the researchers found. For humans, the average body temperature is 98.6 F (37 C).

Drugmakers prepare for next phase of space pharmaceuticals as ISS retirement nears

As the International Space Station nears the end of its operational life, drugmakers are ‌laying the groundwork for commercial pharmaceutical research and manufacturing in low Earth orbit, while working with regulators to establish rules for producing medicines in space. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology and space company executives told Reuters they are working to demonstrate that such manufacturing ‌outside the bounds of Earth can be done reliably and inexpensively.

New cat species identified in Bolivia, first in over a century

A diminutive wild cat that inhabits Bolivia's cloud forest has been identified as a previously unknown species, marking the first time a new living cat species has been formally named and described in more than a century. The cat, called Tilcayo by local communities, is part of a group called tiger cats found across much of South America. It was found in Bolivia's lush Yungas forest, a mountainous region where forests are often covered by clouds and surrounded by high humidity, according ⁠to researchers. It ​measures about 18 inches (46 cm) long and weighs around 3 pounds (1.4 ⁠kg), making it smaller than the average domestic cat.

Russia says US acknowledgement of orbital arms ignores space conflict consequences

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the U.S. acknowledgement that Washington had deployed orbital weapons ignored the possible consequences of a conflict and threatened long-term stability in space-based activity. "In pursuit of its narrow ⁠self-interests, Washington is ready to completely ignore the catastrophic consequences for humanity of any armed conflict in orbit," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on the ministry website.

Satellite data shows major ice losses for Greenland and Antarctica

New research based on satellite data going back ​to the 1970s has documented major polar ice losses in Greenland and Antarctica — home to Earth's two great ice sheets — that have contributed to rising global sea levels. Between 1979 and 2023, according to data from 27 satellite ⁠missions, Greenland and Antarctica lost a combined 11.3 trillion tons of ice, adding 1.24 inches (3.14 cm) to the worldwide sea-level rise.

Scientists transplant lab-grown human brain tissue into mice

Scientists have transplanted laboratory-grown human brain tissue into bioengineered mice in what they call an important advance for studying human brain development that may speed research ⁠into ​the causes and mechanisms of devastating disorders such as profound autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy and schizophrenia. The researchers said the human tissue replicated key features of brain development including formation of functional neural networks after being transplanted into mice engineered to lack most of their own cerebral cortex, the brain's outermost layer. They said this is significant because living human brain tissue is essentially inaccessible for research purposes for ethical reasons.

Impulse Space's Series D round grows to $808 million as backlog expands

Impulse Space has ⁠raised $308 million in an extension of the Series D funding round, the startup building spacecraft to move satellites and other payloads said on Wednesday, as it looks to serve a backlog from commercial and government customers. The extension valued the ⁠company at $5.4 billion, according to a source close to the company. ⁠SpaceX's $86 billion IPO in June has bolstered investor enthusiasm for the space sector, helping improve the fundraising environment for companies such as Impulse.

NASA says new Roman telescope's lifespan could more than double, to 22 years

Even before the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope has reached its planned orbital position, NASA says its newest flagship observatory's potential operational lifespan may reach 22 years — more ‌than double the length previously announced. Before ‌its launch last month, the U.S. space agency had said Roman was designed for a five-year primary mission, plus a five-year ​extended mission, with a 10-year fuel budget in total.