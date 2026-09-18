Swedish parliament speaker asks opposition leader to explore government formation
The speaker of Sweden's parliament Andreas Norlen said on Friday he has asked opposition leader Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats to explore the formation of a new government following Sunday's centre-left election victory.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates on Thursday announced his resignation following the narrow loss for his four-party bloc. Andersson earlier on Friday said she was ready to begin the work on forming a government.
"She has told me that she is ready to take on this task," Norlen told a press conference. Andersson faces a difficult mission of uniting Sweden's four centre-left political parties, some of which have said they do not want to govern together or support a government they are not part of.