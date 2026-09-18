Swedish parliament speaker asks opposition leader to explore government formation

The ‌speaker of ​Sweden's parliament Andreas Norlen said on Friday he has ‌asked opposition leader Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats to explore the formation of a new ‌government following Sunday's centre-left election victory.

Swedish Prime ‌Minister Ulf Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates on Thursday announced his resignation following the narrow loss for his ⁠four-party ​bloc. Andersson ⁠earlier on Friday said she was ready to ⁠begin the work on forming a government.

"She has ​told me that she is ready to ⁠take on this task," Norlen told a press conference. Andersson ⁠faces ​a difficult mission of uniting Sweden's four centre-left political parties, some of ⁠which have said they do not want to govern ⁠together ⁠or support a government they are not part of.