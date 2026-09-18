France prepares to react as Russian hybrid threats intensify

Russia has targeted France with ‌hybrid attacks in the past few weeks, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, ‌promising a response.

"In recent weeks, ‌the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France has intensified," Macron ⁠told ​reporters ⁠after meeting in Paris with political party leaders ⁠to discuss international developments. Interior Minister ​Laurent Nunez said on X that ⁠all relevant services would be mobilised.

"The goal ⁠is ​clear: to mobilise all state services and local stakeholders so ⁠as to be ready to face ⁠these ⁠new threats."