Mexico's Sheinbaum says agreements reached with Trump, as Washington races toward trade deal
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that she spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, and they reached some agreements.
Washington is speeding up its efforts to reach a bilateral trade deal with Mexico before the US midterm elections in October. Sheinbaum did not provide details about the agreements during her daily press conference, but described the call as "very good."
"Progress is being made toward a potential agreement between us, Mexico, and the United States," she added. The call between Trump and Sheinbaum was initially reported by Politico.