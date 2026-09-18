Mexico's Sheinbaum says agreements reached with Trump, as Washington races toward trade deal

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 20:04 IST
Mexico's Sheinbaum says agreements reached with Trump, as Washington races toward trade deal

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on ‌Friday that she spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, and ‌they reached some agreements.

Washington is speeding ‌up its efforts to reach a bilateral trade deal with Mexico before ⁠the ​US ⁠midterm elections in October. Sheinbaum did not provide ⁠details about the agreements during her daily ​press conference, but described the ⁠call as "very good."

"Progress is being made ⁠toward ​a potential agreement between us, Mexico, and the United ⁠States," she added. The call between Trump ⁠and ⁠Sheinbaum was initially reported by Politico.

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