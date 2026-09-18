Soccer-Small English club Oxford Utd apologises for 'United 93' clothing line

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 19:26 IST
Soccer-Small English club Oxford Utd apologises for 'United 93' clothing line

English third-tier club Oxford ​United have withdrawn a ​clothing line featuring ‌the slogan "United ​93" and apologised for being unaware of its historical context. United 93 was the ‌call sign of one of the passenger jets hijacked in the 9/11 Al Qaeda attacks on the United States in 2001.

The ‌merchandise was intended as a reference to the club's ‌founding year of 1893. "The range was released without understanding of the historical context and associations," a club statement read.

"It should not have reached ⁠the point ​of sale ⁠and we take full responsibility for not undertaking proper due diligence. "We have ⁠removed the collection with immediate effect and are reviewing our approval ​processes to ensure nothing like this happens again. Once ⁠again, we would like to put on record our sincere apologies for ⁠this ​error and for any offence caused."

United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, rural Pennsylvania, killing all 44 people ⁠on board, after being hijacked on September 11, 2001. It is believed ⁠the plane ⁠was heading for the US Capitol Building before passengers attempted to regain control -- the tragedy chronicled ‌in ‌the 2006 docudrama movie "United 93".

(Reporting ​by Martyn Herman)

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