Suspected alcohol poisoning kills 49 in Nigeria's Ondo state
At least 49 people have died and 182 others were hospitalised after suspected alcohol poisoning in Nigeria's southwestern Ondo state, the state's health commissioner said on Friday.
At least 49 people have died and 182 others were hospitalised after suspected alcohol poisoning in Nigeria's southwestern Ondo state, the state's health commissioner said on Friday.
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