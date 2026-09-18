Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 20:51 IST
Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been denied access ‌to Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russian detention for two years, it told Reuters on Friday.

Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners ‌of war are believed to be held in Russian detention ‌centres where UN investigators have gathered evidence of systematic torture. The 1949 Geneva Conventions, intended to limit the barbarity of war, provide for Swiss-based ⁠ICRC ​to visit ⁠prisoners of war to monitor their conditions, treatment, food and medical care.

Russia ⁠denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs. The Russian ​diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment. "We can confirm the lack of access to ⁠POWs ​in Russia since 2024," an ICRC spokesperson said. ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric raised the issue on a trip ⁠to Russia in July.

"If you want to uphold humanity, you ⁠have to ⁠talk about detention and what happens in prison," Spoljaric told the BBC earlier on Friday.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
3
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
4
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026