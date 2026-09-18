Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been denied access ‌to Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russian detention for two years, it told Reuters on Friday.

Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners ‌of war are believed to be held in Russian detention ‌centres where UN investigators have gathered evidence of systematic torture. The 1949 Geneva Conventions, intended to limit the barbarity of war, provide for Swiss-based ⁠ICRC ​to visit ⁠prisoners of war to monitor their conditions, treatment, food and medical care.

Russia ⁠denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs. The Russian ​diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment. "We can confirm the lack of access to ⁠POWs ​in Russia since 2024," an ICRC spokesperson said. ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric raised the issue on a trip ⁠to Russia in July.

"If you want to uphold humanity, you ⁠have to ⁠talk about detention and what happens in prison," Spoljaric told the BBC earlier on Friday.