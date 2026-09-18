Mexico's Sheinbaum says working towards a trade deal with Trump

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 22:09 IST
Mexico's Sheinbaum says working towards a trade deal with Trump

‌Mexican President Claudia ​Sheinbaum said on Friday her government is doing everything in its power to reach a ‌trade deal with the United States soon, following a fruitful call with her U.S. counterpart Donald Trump earlier in the week. "We are doing everything we can, ‌within the framework of sovereignty, respect, and what is best for ‌Mexico, to reach a deal soon," Sheinbaum said, adding that Wednesday's call with Trump was "very good" and some agreements were reached. She didn't provide further details.

Washington and Mexico City are ⁠racing ​to reach a ⁠bilateral trade deal before the November 3 US midterm elections. "Progress is being made toward a ⁠potential deal," Sheinbaum said during her daily news conference.

While no formal deadline exists, ​officials in both countries see political benefits in reaching a deal before ⁠the elections when US President Donald Trump's Republican Party risks losing control of Congress. An ⁠accord ​would enable both leaders to tout a win as they face domestic political challenges. The push to reach a deal also comes after trade ⁠talks between the United States and Canada collapsed last month, triggering a bitter tit-for-tat ⁠tariff dispute.

Sheinbaum ⁠said Mexico would seek a reduction in US tariffs on Mexican steel, aluminum, and cars.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
3
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
4
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026