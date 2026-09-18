Mexico's Sheinbaum says working towards a trade deal with Trump

‌Mexican President Claudia ​Sheinbaum said on Friday her government is doing everything in its power to reach a ‌trade deal with the United States soon, following a fruitful call with her U.S. counterpart Donald Trump earlier in the week. "We are doing everything we can, ‌within the framework of sovereignty, respect, and what is best for ‌Mexico, to reach a deal soon," Sheinbaum said, adding that Wednesday's call with Trump was "very good" and some agreements were reached. She didn't provide further details.

Washington and Mexico City are ⁠racing ​to reach a ⁠bilateral trade deal before the November 3 US midterm elections. "Progress is being made toward a ⁠potential deal," Sheinbaum said during her daily news conference.

While no formal deadline exists, ​officials in both countries see political benefits in reaching a deal before ⁠the elections when US President Donald Trump's Republican Party risks losing control of Congress. An ⁠accord ​would enable both leaders to tout a win as they face domestic political challenges. The push to reach a deal also comes after trade ⁠talks between the United States and Canada collapsed last month, triggering a bitter tit-for-tat ⁠tariff dispute.

Sheinbaum ⁠said Mexico would seek a reduction in US tariffs on Mexican steel, aluminum, and cars.