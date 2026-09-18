Major airlines oppose Air China bid to schedule additional US flights

A ​group ‌representing major US ​airlines said Friday ‌it opposes Air China's bid to schedule additional flights ‌from Beijing to ‌New York and Washington.

Airlines for America, which represents American ⁠Airlines , ​Delta ⁠Air Lines, United Airlines ⁠and others, opposed the request ​because US airlines are ⁠effectively banned from flying from ⁠the ​US east coast to China ⁠because they cannot access Russian ⁠airspace, ⁠while Chinese carriers can for some US ‌flights.