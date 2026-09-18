Soccer-Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 22:12 IST
Soccer-Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

New France coach Zinedine Zidane unveiled his highly ​anticipated first squad on Friday for the ​upcoming Nations League fixtures, naming ‌several new ​faces including Liverpool centre back Jeremy Jacquet, who has impressed in his debut season at Anfield. The 54-year-old Zidane, whose brilliance helped France ‌to win their first World Cup on home soil in 1998, returns to the national team tasked with turning recent near-misses into trophies.

Zidane enjoyed a glittering managerial career at former club Real Madrid, leading the ‌Spanish side to three successive Champions League titles. Similar success will be expected with France, ‌who boast some of football's most gifted players, as they build up to the 2028 European Championship and the 2030 World Cup. France won the 2018 World Cup, finished runners-up to Argentina in 2022 and reached the semi-finals of this ⁠year's showpiece ​tournament.

Goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, defenders ⁠Jacquet and Andy Diouf, midfielder Lucas Da Cunha and forward Esteban Lepaul were among the players given their first senior ⁠call-ups by Zidane. Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was among the notable absentees.

Zidane was appointed as France coach until ​the 2030 World Cup in July, succeeding Didier Deschamps and becoming the third member of ⁠France's 1998 World Cup-winning team to lead Les Bleus. He will take charge for the first time in the Nations League ⁠group ​stage against Turkey in Izmit on September 25. France then travel to Belgium before hosting Italy and Belgium in October.

FRANCE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse), Robin Risser (Lens)

Defenders: Andy Diouf (Inter Milan), Jeremy ⁠Jacquet (Liverpool), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus), Ibrahima Konate (Real Madrid), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Maxence Lacroix (Chelsea), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) Midfielders: Eduardo ⁠Camavinga (Real Madrid), Rayan Cherki (Manchester ⁠City), Lucas Da Cunha (Como), Manu Kone (AS Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St Germain)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Liverpool), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Desire Doue (Paris St Germain), Esteban Lepaul (Rennes), Kylian ‌Mbappe (Real Madrid), ‌Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

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