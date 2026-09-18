Proposed Trump arch in Washington wins approval from FAA

​The ​Federal Aviation Administration ‌said Friday ​a proposed triumphal ‌arch President Donald Trump wants to build near Arlington National ‌Cemetery in Washington would not ‌pose a hazard to aircraft.

The FAA determination requires ⁠it ​to ⁠be marked with a light on ⁠top of the structure ​and floodlight projectors pointed towards ⁠the Arch to make ⁠it ​noticeable for pilots. Some aviation experts have raised ⁠safety concerns given its ⁠proximity ⁠to Reagan Washington National Airport.