Proposed Trump arch in Washington wins approval from FAA

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 22:13 IST
Proposed Trump arch in Washington wins approval from FAA

​The ​Federal Aviation Administration ‌said Friday ​a proposed triumphal ‌arch President Donald Trump wants to build near Arlington National ‌Cemetery in Washington would not ‌pose a hazard to aircraft.

The FAA determination requires ⁠it ​to ⁠be marked with a light on ⁠top of the structure ​and floodlight projectors pointed towards ⁠the Arch to make ⁠it ​noticeable for pilots. Some aviation experts have raised ⁠safety concerns given its ⁠proximity ⁠to Reagan Washington National Airport.

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