Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-World number one Rybakina to miss Billie ​Jean King Cup Finals after demanding month

Newly crowned world number one ​Elena Rybakina will miss the Billie Jean King Cup ‌Finals ​for Kazakhstan, the US Open champion said on Friday, citing a physically demanding month. The 27-year-old produced a dominant performance to dethrone two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in last weekend's US Open final, securing a third ‌Grand Slam title to go with her rise to the top of the rankings.

Dodgers cruise past Reds, claim 13th NL West title in 14 years

Kyle Tucker hit a home run, went 4-for-5, drove in three runs and fell a triple shy of the cycle as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their ‌13th National League West title in 14 seasons with an 8-2 road victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. After missing out ‌on the chance to clinch the NL West on Wednesday following a 6-2 loss to the Reds, the Dodgers (93-60) took care of business in the finale of the four-game series as Los Angeles won three times. It is Los Angeles' fifth consecutive division title.

Soccer-Messi scores 100th goal for Inter Miami in Campeones Cup victory

Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter ⁠Miami ​as the Major League Soccer side beat ⁠Mexican club Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium in Florida on Wednesday. Messi, making his 115th appearance for Miami, struck 24 minutes into the annual match ⁠between the MLS Cup holders and Mexico's Campeon de Campeones winners.

Soccer-UEFA and CONCACAF challenge FIFA on reserves after aborted stake sale plan

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and CONCACAF ​President Victor Montagliani have called for an independent review of FIFA's financial reserves and proposed a $2.1 billion payout to its 211 member associations, in ⁠a further sign of growing tensions over the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project. The proposal would make at least $10 million available to each member association over the 2027-30 cycle and would come ⁠on ​top of funding already committed under the world soccer body's Forward Programme, the two FIFA vice-presidents said in a letter addressed on Friday to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and seen by Reuters.

Knicks pause ticket sales after error led to high prices

The New York Knicks halted ticket sales on ⁠Thursday after an internal error led to some sky-high prices. The get-in price for tickets to the Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers is $1,251, ⁠according to TicketData.com.

NHL-'I'm Russian,' Ovechkin says ⁠about decision to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia

Alexander Ovechkin said on Thursday that he agreed to appear in a political campaign advertisement for the United Russia party, which is backed by President Vladimir Putin, because ‌he supports his country. "I'm Russian, ‌and I support my country," Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer, told reporters ​at the Washington Capitals' media day.