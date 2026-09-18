Top NATO commander joins briefing on US Europe force review

​NATO's ​top commander, ‌U.S. Air Force ​General Alexus Grynkewich, participated ‌in a virtual briefing for Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby ‌on potential approaches to an ‌ongoing U.S. force posture review in Europe on Friday, his ⁠spokesperson ​said.

Grynkewich ⁠took part in the briefing ⁠in his capacity as ​the commander of U.S. European Command, ⁠the spokesperson said, "as Europe continues ⁠to ​take more and more responsibility for its defence, ⁠and as the Alliance continues ⁠to ⁠strengthen and transition to 'NATO 3.0'".