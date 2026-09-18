Top NATO commander joins briefing on US Europe force review
NATO's top commander, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, participated in a virtual briefing for Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby on potential approaches to an ongoing U.S. force posture review in Europe on Friday, his spokesperson said.
Grynkewich took part in the briefing in his capacity as the commander of U.S. European Command, the spokesperson said, "as Europe continues to take more and more responsibility for its defence, and as the Alliance continues to strengthen and transition to 'NATO 3.0'".