Bolivian lawmakers approve $1.9 billion IMF program

The ​Bolivian Senate ‌approved an agreement ​on Friday that will allow ‌the country to access $1.9 billion in financing from the International Monetary ‌Fund (IMF), amid the foreign ‌currency shortages, fiscal deterioration and declining international reserves facing President Rodrigo Paz.

The agreement, ⁠approved ​on ⁠Thursday by the lower house, greenlights a ⁠loan that is part of a ​36-month program under the IMF's Extended ⁠Fund Facility (EFF) and would facilitate ⁠access to ​more than $5 billion in additional funds from institutions such ⁠as the World Bank, the Inter-American ⁠Development ⁠Bank (IDB) and other partners.