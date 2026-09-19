Bolivian lawmakers approve $1.9 billion IMF program
The Bolivian Senate approved an agreement on Friday that will allow the country to access $1.9 billion in financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), amid the foreign currency shortages, fiscal deterioration and declining international reserves facing President Rodrigo Paz.
The agreement, approved on Thursday by the lower house, greenlights a loan that is part of a 36-month program under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and would facilitate access to more than $5 billion in additional funds from institutions such as the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and other partners.