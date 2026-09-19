North Korea rejects IAEA resolution, doubles down on nuclear status as Kim Jong Un tours weapons plants

​North Korea ‌on Saturday dismissed ​a resolution adopted ‌by the International Atomic Energy Agency criticizing its ‌nuclear weapons program, ‌declaring that its status as a nuclear power ⁠is ​permanently ⁠enshrined in law and does ⁠not require international ​recognition.

State media KCNA also ⁠said North Korean leader ⁠Kim ​Jong Un carried out a three-day ⁠inspection tour of major ⁠munitions factories ⁠this week.