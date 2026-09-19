US troop deaths during Iran war exceed Pentagon count by at least four, Washington Post reports

More ​US troops have died during the US-Israeli war with Iran ‌than the Pentagon has publicly disclosed, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied the report. The ‌Post, citing five unidentified officials, reported that there ‌had been at least 22 military fatalities, four more than were listed in the data available on the Pentagon's ⁠public database.

The ​newspaper also ⁠reported, citing another unidentified official, that not all of the ⁠undisclosed deaths were directly tied to the months-long conflict but ​involved US personnel who were in the Middle ⁠East amid ongoing hostilities. Hegseth, in a post on X, ⁠called ​the report "a complete LIE."

The Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In its ⁠story, the newspaper said the Pentagon had declined to address ⁠its ⁠questions about the discrepancy in casualty accounting.