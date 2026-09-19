US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 03:07 IST
US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says

The United States, Denmark and Greenland have entered into an agreement that will see the US develop ‌a significant military presence on the island, while prohibiting US adversaries from building their own bases there, Donald Trump said on Friday. In a Truth Social post, ‌the US president wrote that no US enemies would be able to ‌make sensitive investments on the island without the approval of the United States and that the agreement had no expiry date.

"At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland ⁠to ​guarantee that the ⁠United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in ⁠order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of ​America," Trump wrote. "Additionally, from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER ⁠have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, ⁠without ​our express written approval."

Earlier on Friday, Reuters exclusively reported that the US and Greenland were closing in on a deal for the island ⁠that would result in an increased US military presence, but would stop well short of ⁠Trump's long-held ⁠dream of acquiring the island for the United States.

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