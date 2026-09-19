Mural of rapper Macklemore painted in Gaza after Sheeran tour furore

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 03:17 IST
Mural of rapper Macklemore painted in Gaza after Sheeran tour furore

Artists in Gaza have painted a mural of Macklemore wrapped in a Palestinian flag on a huge slab of concrete in the ‌ruins of Gaza City, after the US rapper was kicked off Ed Sheeran's upcoming tour for calling for a "Free Palestine". The mural, on a slab that leans against ruined buildings surrounded by rubble, depicts the "Thrift Shop" rapper raising a fist in the air.

"Thank you for using your voice for Palestine," it reads. "We wanted to send a message to thank rapper Macklemore in this simple way," said Anne ‌Redwan, 26, who designed and painted the mural with fellow artist Qusai al-Helo.

"As an artist living under siege here in Gaza, we are waiting for support from anyone who ‌can see (the) persecution we live under," she told Reuters. "We can paint murals bigger than this to express our feelings." Macklemore, who has long supported Palestinian causes, was cut from British pop star Sheeran's musical lineup over remarks on stage criticizing Israel's military assault in Gaza, which was launched after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israel in October 2023.

Sheeran said he was unable to keep Macklemore on the tour after stadium owners refused to let him appear. US billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of ⁠Gillette Stadium in ​Massachusetts where his New England Patriots football team ⁠plays, said he had barred Macklemore from appearing there for antisemitism, which the rapper denies. Nearly a year after a ceasefire ended major fighting in Gaza, reconstruction has yet to begin. Most buildings have been destroyed and more than two ⁠million residents are confined to around a third of the enclave's territory, mostly in tents or crowded rooms in damaged buildings among the ruins.

A US-brokered plan to end the war has stalled, with negotiators failing to ​agree conditions for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops. The furore over Sheeran's tour has led to a series of pledges from those involved to send ⁠money. Macklemore said on Wednesday he would donate his $1 million in net earnings from the tour to six aid groups supporting Gaza.

Kraft, in turn, said Sheeran had told him he would donate $2 million for aid in the region, and had ⁠asked ​him to match the pledge. Sheeran has not commented on any donations. Macklemore's donation drew a matching $1 million pledge from Ms Rachel, a popular children's TV personality. Aid agency officials said the boost in celebrity attention could help bring more support to Gaza, where nearly all residents rely on aid for food, water, medical care and shelter.

"But what's really most important is ⁠that people who have been so generous keep funding over a sustained time," said Toby Fricker, a local official with UNICEF. "That's why we really call for sustained support, not one-off peaks, but ⁠sustained." Hussein Murtaja, who runs a Gaza humanitarian ⁠group that provides mental health support to children, said Macklemore's solidarity matters more than the money he donated.

"When artists of this stature, with this many followers or fans, all come to know more about the cause, and support reaching a political solution, support achieving peace for the people ‌of Gaza... That means a ‌great deal to us."

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