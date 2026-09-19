Trump plans to greet Xi at airport on arrival, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 05:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 05:01 IST
Trump plans to greet Xi at airport on arrival, officials say

US ‌President Donald Trump ​plans to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews, at ‌the airport of the military base just outside Washington, DC, on his arrival next week for a White House visit, a ‌senior US official told reporters on Friday.

It is rare ‌for the US president to greet visiting foreign leaders at the airport. Senior US officials who briefed reporters about the visit said it will ⁠include ​an arrival ceremony ⁠inside the White House, a Rose Garden military review and a state ⁠dinner in the evening.

They said among the guests for ​the dinner will be a number of tech CEOs, including ⁠Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Sam Altman of OpenAI, ⁠Tim ​Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, and Michael Dell of Dell Technologies. Issues such ⁠as trade, flow of rare earths to the global economy and AI ⁠are ⁠expected to be among the topics that will be discussed during the visit, officials said.

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