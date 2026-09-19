EXCLUSIVE-Paramount, states discuss CNN monitoring and film release commitment, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 05:07 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Paramount, states discuss CNN monitoring and film release commitment, sources say

Paramount and states seeking to block its $110 billion acquisition of Warner ‌Bros could settle as soon as this weekend, with independent content monitoring of CNN among the terms under discussion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters ‌on Friday. A commitment on the number of theatrical releases is ‌also among the terms being discussed as part of a settlement, the sources said.

Paramount's shares rose nearly 7% after markets closed. Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 8.4% ⁠in ​after-market trading. The case brought ⁠by California and 11 other states is the final hurdle to Paramount's bid ⁠to become a major rival of Netflix and Disney. A settlement this week could ​help Paramount avoid paying millions of dollars in fees to Warner ⁠Bros shareholders.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Justice said potential settlement talks are ⁠confidential. "We ​cannot confirm or deny whether settlement talks are occurring or their alleged substance," the spokesperson said. Paramount declined to comment.

Lawmakers have criticized ⁠Paramount CEO David Ellison for tailoring news coverage at Paramount-owned CBS News to ⁠favor President Donald ⁠Trump. Critics fear how he would manage Warner's CNN once it comes under his ownership.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026