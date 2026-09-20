NFL-NFL mandates matching video displays during kicking attempts

The NFL has informed clubs that stadium video ​displays must be the same for both ​the home and visiting team ‌while ​kickers are attempting field goals and extra points, in a move to ensure competitive equity. Prior to the rule change that was ‌outlined in a memo sent to teams last week and obtained by Reuters on Saturday, all video and ribbon boards only had to display either a static image or an All-22 view that ‌showed every player on the field at one time.

But now the same All-22 angle ‌or static image must be used for both kicking teams. "To ensure competitive equity, clubs must apply this requirement consistently and use the same All-22 angle or static image for both kicking teams," the memo dated September 7 ⁠said. "Violations ​will result in accountability ⁠measures."

The NFL did not explain why the rule was changed ahead of the 2026 season and would not say ⁠if it was connected to a September 1 social media post by former analytics coach Ryan Paganetti. In ​the post, Paganetti said that after going through more than a decade of New ⁠England Patriots broadcasts, he noticed that when opposing kickers lined up at Gillette Stadium, the video board showed a ⁠reverse ​view of the kick.

The result, according to Paganetti, was that the video board placed "a second, offset set of yellow uprights directly behind the real ones" that created a visual ⁠distortion for the kickers. Paganetti, who worked for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, ⁠added that of ⁠the 52 Patriots field goal attempts he reviewed, the reverse angle was never displayed on the video board.

The Patriots did not immediately reply when ‌asked by ‌Reuters for comment.