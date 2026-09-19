Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security

​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy launched on Friday a ​new regional grouping of eight ‌countries from the ​Carpathian region of central and eastern Europe, at a summit in Ukraine designed to promote trade and security cooperation.

At the meeting ‌in western Ukraine, Zelenskiy thanked regional allies for keeping trade and transport links open following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. In a comment summing up the outcome of the meeting, Zelenskiy said on ‌Telegram that 50 agreements had been signed for a total value of more than €1 ‌billion ($1.15 billion). He gave few details, but said more than half the accords dealt with energy, particularly solar and wind power.

"The Carpathians could become an energy supplier for the European Union, not just a transit region," Zelenskiy ⁠wrote. "And ​this directly supports Europe's ⁠goal of energy independence from Russia." The new grouping brings together Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, ⁠and the European Union.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Romania's President Nicusor Dan ​attended the inaugural event, which is expected to last until Sunday. "This marks the start ⁠of a movement that should bring our countries even closer together and create another strong framework for cooperation at ⁠the ​EU level," Zelenskiy said on Telegram atthe start of the meeting, citing the expansion of energy and logistics cooperation, cross-border trade and security.

"Naturally, security issues are a priority right now ⁠and for the years ahead," Zelenskiy said in a speech. Close to 550 business representatives had ⁠been expected to attend the ⁠forum.

"It's a good start: energy, logistics, infrastructure and cross-sector agreements," he said in a speech transmitted on Ukrainian TV. ($1 = 0.8709 euros) ($1 = 0.8709 euros)