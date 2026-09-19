US weighs delaying Taiwan arms sales until after APEC, G20 summits, SCMP reports 

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 07:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 07:46 IST
US weighs delaying Taiwan arms sales until after APEC, G20 summits, SCMP reports 

The ​US ​is considering ‌postponing the announcement ​of major arms sales ‌to Taiwan until after November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in ‌Shenzhen, China, the South China ‌Morning Post reported on Saturday.

The newspaper, citing multiple sources ⁠for ​the ⁠information, said there was a strong ⁠possibility that President Donald ​Trump could extend the delay through ⁠to the end of ⁠the ​year, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to ⁠visit Florida for the Group of ⁠20 ⁠summit in December.

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