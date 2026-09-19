US weighs delaying Taiwan arms sales until after APEC, G20 summits, SCMP reports
The US is considering postponing the announcement of major arms sales to Taiwan until after November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.
The newspaper, citing multiple sources for the information, said there was a strong possibility that President Donald Trump could extend the delay through to the end of the year, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to visit Florida for the Group of 20 summit in December.