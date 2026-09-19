Bangladesh says review of 101 India pacts aimed at making agreements ‘win-win’

Bangladesh Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni said that the review of 101 agreements and memorandums of understanding with India is aimed at identifying inconsistencies and resolving them to ensure the pacts serve the interests of both countries. Speaking to ANI over the phone late Friday, Moni said that there was no plan to cancel the agreements signed with India at different times, adding that provisions found to be against Bangladesh's interests would instead be removed after review.

"We will review the agreements made with India to check whether there are any inconsistencies. If any such inconsistencies are found, we will try to resolve them," Moni said. "The relevant ministries and departments of Bangladesh will review the existing agreements to check for any inconsistencies. Only if such inconsistencies are found will discussions be held with India to address them," he added.

Moni had said last week that the government was reviewing 101 MoUs and agreements signed with India during the previous Awami League government and that the outcome of the exercise would be announced soon. "We are reviewing the agreements that mean 101 MoUs, and you will get its (review) result soon," Moni had said.

The review comes amid reports that Bangladesh is examining bilateral agreements, including those related to connectivity, infrastructure and other areas of cooperation, with the country's national interests in mind. New Delhi has taken note of the reports but said it has not received any official communication from Dhaka on the matter.

"We also have seen some media reports on this matter, but nothing has been conveyed to us officially. Obviously, India will take all necessary actions to protect its interests," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a biweekly press briefing on Friday. Among the areas covered by earlier India-Bangladesh arrangements is connectivity through Bangladesh, including India's use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for transporting cargo to its northeastern states. The reported review includes scrutiny of existing terms and arrangements.

Energy cooperation is another major area of bilateral engagement. Bangladesh depends on imported power as well as cross-border fuel arrangements. The material provided indicates that some power purchase arrangements have faced payment delays and requests for financial renegotiation amid foreign exchange constraints in Bangladesh.

India has also extended more than USD 7 billion through multiple Lines of Credit for rail, road and port projects in Bangladesh. Several Indian-funded projects have been subject to feasibility reviews by Bangladesh's planning authorities, with the review process potentially affecting the implementation of projects and deployment of funds.

Security cooperation along the shared border also remains an important component of bilateral ties. During the previous Awami League government, Bangladesh cooperated with India in preventing anti-India insurgent groups from operating from its territory. Border cooperation has also covered issues including cross-border smuggling, illegal migration and militant activity.

The Bangladeshi side has maintained that the review does not amount to a blanket cancellation of existing agreements. Instead, relevant ministries and departments will examine the individual arrangements and engage with India only where inconsistencies are identified. (ANI)