Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad, judiciary says

​Iran executed ​a ‌man convicted ​of passing missile site intelligence ‌to Israel during the 12-day war, according to the ‌judiciary. Iran's judiciary-run Mizan news ‌agency said Hossein Pedaran was hanged after the Supreme ⁠Court ​upheld ⁠his death sentence on charges of ⁠espionage and intelligence cooperation ​with Israel.

It said Pedaran ⁠had provided Israel's Mossad ⁠intelligence service ​with information on sensitive military sites ⁠in the central province of ⁠Isfahan, ⁠and had carried out the espionage for ‌financial ‌gain.