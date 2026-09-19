Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad, judiciary says
Iran executed a man convicted of passing missile site intelligence to Israel during the 12-day war, according to the judiciary. Iran's judiciary-run Mizan news agency said Hossein Pedaran was hanged after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel.
It said Pedaran had provided Israel's Mossad intelligence service with information on sensitive military sites in the central province of Isfahan, and had carried out the espionage for financial gain.