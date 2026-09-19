Russia unaware of possibility US might want to sign deals before Ukraine war ends, RIA reports

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 14:20 IST
Russia unaware of possibility US might want to sign deals before Ukraine war ends, RIA reports

Russia ​is not aware ​of the possibility ‌that Washington ​may want to sign deals with Moscow before ‌the Ukraine conflict is over, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA state news ‌agency on Saturday. The New York Times ‌reported this week, citing two people close to the peace talks, that the White House is ⁠now considering ​signing ⁠business deals with Russia before it stops fighting in ⁠Ukraine.

"I don't know anything about such signals, ​and it would be strange to receive ⁠them, because we still hear exactly the opposite stance, ⁠namely, 'Let's ​agree on Ukraine and move forward, and everything else later,'" Ryabkov told ⁠RIA. "Everything else, as they say, will be ⁠attached. ⁠This also applies to economic aspects, economic projects, too."

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