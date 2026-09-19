EU says it regrets US' visa denial extension for Palestinian UN delegation

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 14:24 IST
EU says it regrets US' visa denial extension for Palestinian UN delegation

The ​European ​Union said ‌on Saturday it ​regrets the United States' ‌decision to extend the denial of entry visas for members ‌of the Palestinian delegation ‌for the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in ⁠New ​York. The ⁠bloc urged the US to ⁠reconsider the decision, it ​added.

The US State Department earlier ⁠this week said it ⁠would extend ​sanctions denying visas to Palestinian Authority officials and ⁠members of the Palestine Liberation ⁠Organization ahead ⁠of the upcoming UN General Assembly.

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