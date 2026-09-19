EU says it regrets US' visa denial extension for Palestinian UN delegation
The European Union said on Saturday it regrets the United States' decision to extend the denial of entry visas for members of the Palestinian delegation for the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The bloc urged the US to reconsider the decision, it added.
The US State Department earlier this week said it would extend sanctions denying visas to Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly.