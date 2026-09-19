Baloch Yakjehti Committee seeks probe into killings, disappearances of three young men in Balochistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised concerns over the killings and alleged enforced disappearances of three young men in Balochistan, calling for independent, impartial and transparent investigations into the incidents, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP). As cited in the TBP report, the BYC said that 24-year-old Tahir Baloch, son of Tariq and a resident of Tump in Kech district, was killed on September 12, 2026, in what the committee described as an attack carried out by a state-backed armed group and state forces. According to the BYC, Tahir's father, Tariq, was also injured in the incident.

The committee said the killing of Tahir and the injury to his father raised broader human rights concerns beyond the affected family. It called for an investigation into the incident and demanded that those responsible be identified and held accountable under the law, as reported by TBP. The BYC also raised the case of 20-year-old student Nadil Baloch, son of Mohammad Naseem and a resident of Panwan in Gwadar district. According to the BYC, as cited by TBP, Nadil was allegedly forcibly disappeared from his home by Frontier Corps (FC) and Military Intelligence (MI) personnel at around 1:30 am on April 19.

The committee said Nadil remained missing for five months before his body was found in the Kaldan area of Gwadar on September 17. The BYC further referred to the case of 29-year-old Ehsan Baloch, son of Mohammad Hassan and a resident of Jiwani, who had graduated from the Department of Science at the University of Turbat.

According to the committee, Ehsan was allegedly forcibly disappeared from his home by MI and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel at around 1:00 am on January 22. The BYC stated that his body was found in the Kaldan area of Gwadar on September 17, around eight months after his disappearance, and alleged that it bore signs of severe torture, according to the TBP report. The BYC said that enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings cannot replace the rule of law and due legal process. It urged national and international human rights organisations, along with human rights defenders, to take notice of such cases in Balochistan and assess the situation faced by the affected families.

As reported by TBP, the BYC called for immediate, independent, impartial and transparent investigations into the cases of Tahir Baloch, Nadil Baloch and Ehsan Baloch, as well as other killings and alleged acts of violence linked to state authorities in Balochistan. The committee further demanded that those responsible for the incidents be identified and held accountable in accordance with the law. (ANI)