BJP chief Nitin Nabin meets Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin met Canadian High Commissioner to India Christopher Cooter at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. According to a release from the party, Nabin briefed the High Commissioner on the BJP’s organisational structure, grassroots presence and the role of its karyakartas, Morchas and Departments in maintaining continuous engagement with people across the country.

He also spoke about the recently launched Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, being observed from September 17 to October 17, and its focus on public service, Jan Bhagidari, Viksit Bharat 2047, the digital ecosystem and Antyodaya. The discussion also covered the growing positive momentum in India-Canada relations.

As per the press release, the High Commissioner highlighted opportunities for collaboration in areas including skilled workforce mobility, mining and energy, education and critical minerals. The press release stated that he also briefed Nabin on the recent exchanges of official and sectoral delegations between the two countries, reflecting expanding bilateral engagement.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was also present during the meeting. Expanding the diplomatic and economic dialogue beyond political engagements, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu met in Mumbai on Friday to review headway achieved concerning ongoing discussions regarding the prospective Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The deliberations hold considerable significance as both nations target finalising the trade pact by the culmination of the current year. Highlighting the engagement on social media, Goyal stated, "Both sides reaffirmed our leadership's commitment to expedite negotiations and conclude CEPA at the earliest, unlocking new opportunities across trade in goods, services and investment, among others."

He further noted that an expeditious finalisation of the agreement will substantially expand two-way commerce, building upon talks held as chief negotiating teams representing both governments completed their fourth round of discussions in the city during the week. Commenting on the economic targets, Sidhu posted on social media, "Two-way trade reached USD 30.4 billion in 2025. Our goal is clear: more than double that to USD 70 billion by 2030, opening new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses."

He underscored that vast potential exists across sectors ranging from aerospace and artificial intelligence to renewable power and essential minerals, adding, "I'll also meet with Indian business leaders and investors to make the case for investing and growing in Canada." Principal commodities dispatched from India to Canada encompass pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, marine products, cotton apparel, electronic items and chemicals, while primary shipments originating from Canada feature pulses, pearls and semi-precious stones, coal, fertilisers, paper, along with crude petroleum, alongside Indian service sector shipments directed to Canada being spearheaded by telecommunication services, computer and information technology solutions, and miscellaneous commercial services. (ANI)