Assam CM visits Madhupur Satra, outlines development plans

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the historic Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar, an important centre of Vaishnavite heritage. He was accompanied by West Bengal Ministers Nisith Pramanik and Malati Rava Roy and Assam Ministers Ashok Singhal and Ashwini Ray Sarkar. During the visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Satra and inspected the Kirtan Ghar, guest house and other parts of the complex to take stock of its existing infrastructure and overall condition.

Later, Sarma held a meeting with Ministers from Assam and West Bengal and the Satradhikars of Madhupur Satra, Ramraikuthi Satra, Uttar Kamalabari Satra, Patbausi Satra and Barpeta Satra to discuss the proposed development of Madhupur Satra. CM said that Madhupur Satra occupies a special place in the spiritual and cultural life of Assam. He said the Satra is much more than a place of worship and represents the enduring legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and his vision of Ekasarana Naam Dharma, rooted in devotion, equality, knowledge, and cultural harmony.

The Chief Minister noted that Srimanta Sankardeva chose Madhupur to spend the final phase of his life, giving the place a special significance in Assam's spiritual history. He said Madhupur Dham, associated with the final resting places of three revered figures of the Vaishnavite tradition, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Sri Sri Madhavdeva and Sri Sri Damodardeva, holds immense emotional and historical significance for every Assamese.

Sarma said the Government of Assam is committed to granting Madhupur Satra the recognition and stature it deserves. The State Government is planning a comprehensive development programme to transform Sri Sri Madhupur Satra into a major centre of social, cultural and spiritual activities while preserving its sanctity, heritage and traditional character. The Chief Minister said development and heritage must go hand in hand. He added that the government's objective is to ensure that Madhupur continues to inspire future generations through the ideals and teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva.

He also said that the Government would make efforts to reclaim the encroached land of Madhupur Satra. The Chief Minister requested the West Bengal Government to send a delegation led by a Minister to visit the Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra at Batadrava in Assam.

He said the visit would help the delegation understand the development model adopted at Batadrava, as the Government of Assam is planning the comprehensive development of Madhupur Satra along similar lines. Sarma expressed hope that the initiative would further strengthen cooperation and goodwill between Assam and West Bengal and help establish Madhupur as an important destination for cultural, spiritual and heritage tourism in eastern India.

The Assam government has been taking a series of measures to preserve and develop important sites associated with the state's spiritual and cultural heritage. The government has already developed the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava as Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra and developed Sri Sri Madhavdeva Kshetra at Letekupukhuri. Moreover, construction and preservation works at Patbausi Satra are also underway.

As part of these continuing efforts, the State Government now plans to undertake a major and comprehensive development programme at Madhupur Satra. Such an initiative could not be taken forward earlier due to various political circumstances. With a more favourable environment now in place, Assam and West Bengal are working together to advance the preservation and development of this important spiritual and cultural site. (ANI)