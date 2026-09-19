US Treasury's Bessent, China's He to meet on Sunday at JPMorgan headquarters

US Treasury Secretary Scott ​Bessent will meet with Vice ​Premier He Lifeng on ‌Sunday ​at JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York to discuss AI security, trade and other economic ‌issues, a person familiar with the planning said on Saturday. The Manhattan meeting, coming days before President Donald Trump hosts Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping at the White House in Washington on Thursday and ‌Friday, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Sunday, the person said.

JPMorgan is not involved in the meeting, the person said, but agreed to ⁠provide ​its headquarters ⁠building as a meeting venue amid heightened security in Manhattan for the United Nations ⁠General Assembly starting next week. Bessent had invited JPMorgan CEO Jamie ​Dimon to participate in a G20 finance leaders meeting hosted by ⁠the US Treasury in Asheville, North Carolina, where Dimon spoke about private ⁠sector ​growth prospects. Dimon is one of the American CEOs invited to a state dinner for Xi next week at the ⁠White House, according to US officials, but he did not join ⁠a delegation ⁠of executives that accompanied Trump to Beijing in May for the US leader's last meeting with Xi.