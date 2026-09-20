Rugby-England’s record winning streak ends as Canada earn 26-26 draw

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 00:48 IST
Rugby-England’s record winning streak ends as Canada earn 26-26 draw

England’s women saw their remarkable 39-match winning streak come to ​an end in a 26-26 draw with ​Canada at Exeter’s Sandy Park on Saturday ‌as ​they failed to win a test for the first time since 2022. Canada, beaten 33-13 by England in last year’s World Cup final, became the first ‌team to avoid defeat against the Red Roses since New Zealand beat them in the 2022 final.

The result also ended England's perfect home record against Canada, who had lost on each of their previous 13 visits. "Canada were ‌good and we were also good," England coach John Mitchell told the BBC. "At times it was a ‌real arm wrestle.

"We are really in a test series, which is great for us. Canada need to be congratulated on their performance. "For us, it's about getting better and there is a greater purpose than just one test match. This is ideal for us ⁠and allows ​us to stay focused ⁠on what's necessary to get a better performance."

Claudia Moloney-MacDonald scored two tries for England, while Hannah Botterman and Bryony Field -- in her ⁠first start for the Red Roses -- added one apiece. DaLeaka Menin had two tries for Canada, while Lizzie Gibson and Olivia ​Apps scored one each.

"It was a big challenge, I am a little tired," Menin said. "We didn't ⁠get exactly what we wanted but it was a great game of rugby. "We have two more against them so we will see ⁠what ​happens. This week we were really trying to push ourselves. We really wanted to prove something here. This is just the start of this journey."

For England, the draw was a jolt to a side ⁠that had grown accustomed to winning. Their winning run, which began in March 2023, had included four successive Women’s ⁠Six Nations titles, two WXV ⁠1 crowns and last year’s World Cup triumph.

The teams will resume their rivalry with two tests in Canada, on October 16 in Toronto and October 23 ‌in Ottawa. England will ‌host New Zealand next weekend at Twickenham.

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