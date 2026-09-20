Turkey says working with US on 'creative ideas' to solve S-400 missile issue

Turkish ​Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ​said on ‌Saturday that ​Ankara and Washington were working on "creative ideas" to ‌lift U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems. Speaking to ‌broadcaster NTV, Fidan did not elaborate ‌on what the ideas were, but said he was hoping for positive steps on the issue. ⁠Washington ​imposed CAATSA ⁠sanctions on its NATO ally in 2020 and removed ⁠it from its F-35 fighter jet ​programme due to the acquisition of the Russian ⁠systems.

In July, Turkish media reported that Turkey ⁠could ​resell the S-400s to a Gulf nation in order to persuade the ⁠US to sell F-35s to Ankara. Russia said at ⁠the ⁠time it was in contact with Ankara on the issue.