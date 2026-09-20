Soccer-Holmberg's stoppage-time goal rescues Arsenal draw at Man United in WSL

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 00:39 IST
Soccer-Holmberg's stoppage-time goal rescues Arsenal draw at Man United in WSL

Manchester United looked to be heading for their first Women's Super League ​victory of the season before Arsenal struck deep into stoppage ​time to snatch a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Julia ‌Zigiotti ​Olme's opportunistic second-half goal appeared enough to earn United all three points after she capitalised on a defensive mix-up, pouncing on Georgia Stanway's misplaced pass and sliding the ball through the legs ‌of goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez.

However, Arsenal rescued a point in the fifth minute of added time when Smilla Holmberg met Leah Williamson's cross at the back post and volleyed into the roof of the net, denying United a first league win under new manager Eva Olid. "When you are ‌so close, it's hard," Olid told Sky Sports. "We wanted the three points a lot today. We worked so hard in defence, they ‌attack more than us. You think the point is probably fair.

"Being that close, we are a little frustrated but at the same time, happy for the performance." The late equaliser left United 13th in the table and still searching for their first victory after opening the campaign with a 2-1 defeat to London City and a ⁠5-0 loss ​to Chelsea, while Arsenal extended their ⁠unbeaten run.

"Last week was awful, we hold our hands up," United's Maya Le Tissier told Sky Sports. "We were hurting ... we had some honest conversations with the players ⁠and the staff how we want to play. We came out a different team tonight, but gutted to concede." Arsenal are fourth with five points, four points ​behind leaders Manchester City.

Second-placed Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Birmingham City at Stamford Bridge, with summer signing Melvine Malard ⁠marking her league debut with a goal off the bench. Chelsea, who trail City by two points, dominated from the start and took an early lead when Lexi Potter fired ⁠home ​in the eighth minute after Alyssa Thompson's effort had been saved.

The visitors grew into the game, coming close to an equaliser through Wilma Leidhammar and substitute Suzu Amano. But Chelsea's nerves were eased late on when Malard capitalised on a poor defensive header, beating ⁠goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley to the ball and scoring to seal the victory. Isobel Goodwin scored two early goals just a minute apart in ⁠London City's 4-1 win over promoted ⁠Charlton Athletic, the Lionesses' first away win.

Jana Fernandez and Nicole Anyomi also scored as the Lionesses climbed to third in the standings, while Charlton remain without a point. Holders Manchester City held on to top ‌spot in the table ‌with their 4-2 win over Liverpool on Friday.

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