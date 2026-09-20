Turkey says it will look into Saudi military needs as part of defence pact
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia may have some military needs due to the ongoing attacks by Yemen's Houthis and that Turkey would look into them as part of a trilateral defence pact signed with Pakistan.
Speaking on broadcaster NTV, Fidan said it was unacceptable for Saudi Arabia to be made a part of the US-Iran war as it had no desire to join the conflict, and added without elaborating, that proposals have been conveyed to all sides to end the fighting.