Turkey says it will look into Saudi military needs as part of defence pact

​Turkish Foreign ​Minister Hakan Fidan ‌said on ​Saturday that Saudi Arabia ‌may have some military needs due to the ongoing attacks by ‌Yemen's Houthis and that Turkey would ‌look into them as part of a trilateral defence pact signed ⁠with ​Pakistan.

Speaking ⁠on broadcaster NTV, Fidan said it ⁠was unacceptable for Saudi Arabia to ​be made a part ⁠of the US-Iran war as it ⁠had no ​desire to join the conflict, and added ⁠without elaborating, that proposals have been conveyed ⁠to ⁠all sides to end the fighting.