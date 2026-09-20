Trump says he will appoint a new AI adviser, without providing details

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 00:05 IST
Trump says he will appoint a new AI adviser, without providing details

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social ​media post on Saturday that he plans ‌to appoint ​a new artificial intelligence adviser, known as an "AI czar," and create an "AI force," though he did not provide details about either initiative or how they would be implemented.

Fears are ‌growing in Washington among lawmakers about the risks posed by AI technology on humans and property. Earlier this month, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said that "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade." Trump ‌has repeatedly downplayed concerns about AI and argued that additional regulation is unnecessary. "We will not in any way hinder or ‌stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry," Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. "Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice ⁠System."

If ​Trump follows through on the ⁠pledge, it would be his second AI czar. Venture capitalist David Sacks previously served in the role before stepping down in the spring and moving ⁠into an external advisory position. Sacks has echoed Trump's skepticism of new AI regulation. Speaking at a Politico event on Wednesday, he said AI developers should ​be responsible for ensuring the safety of their products and could be held liable if problems arise, adding ⁠that new federal rules are unnecessary.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post. Trump's post comes ahead of his scheduled ⁠meeting ​with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Washington and Beijing are competing for leadership in artificial intelligence, which both governments view as vital to their economic and military strength. Trump and technology executives have argued that excessive regulation would slow US AI ⁠development and undermine American companies' ability to compete with Chinese rivals, a claim that safety advocates often refute.

US Treasury Secretary Scott ⁠Bessent will meet with Chinese Vice ⁠Premier He Lifeng on Sunday at JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York to discuss AI security, trade and other economic issues, a person familiar with the planning said on Saturday.

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